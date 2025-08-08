Saudi Riyals to Pakistani rupee exchange rate today – 8 August 2025 

KARACHI – The buying rate of Saudi Riyal continued to lose shine against Pakistani rupee in open market on Friday as 1 SAR stood at Rs75.29 after dipping by four paisa.

The selling rate of the Saudi currency also plunged accordingly and stood at Rs75.64, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee exchange rate is regularly observed by overseas Pakistanis, who send crucial remittance every month.

Saudi Arabia is the largest sources of remittances received by Pakistan as approximately 2.7 million Pakistanis expatriates engaged in various jobs and businesses in the country.

The recent statistics of the remittances also reflect it clearly as Pakistanis sent $823.3 million in wake of remittances in June 2025.

Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $3.4 billion in June 2025, according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday. It showed workers’ remittances increased by 7.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

During fiscal year 2024-25, workers’ remittances rose by 26.6 per cent to $38.3 billion as compared with $30.3 billion in 2023-24.

In terms of remittances, the United Arab Emirates stood second with $717.2 million, United Kingdom with $537.6 million and United States of America with $281.2 million.

What is the rate of Riyal in Pakistan 2025?

The buying rate of Riyal stands at Rs75.29 in Pakistan on 8 August 2025.

Convert 1000 Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee

As of today, the 1000 Saudi Riyal can be converted for rs75,290 in Pakistani rupee.

Role of Exchange Rates

Exchange rates play a vital role in determining how one currency compares in value to another. They significantly influence global trade, tourism, and cross-border investments. Changes in exchange rates can alter the price of imported products, affect the global competitiveness of exports, and impact the earnings of international corporations.

Businesses and investors pay close attention to currency values to navigate financial risks and guide their strategies. Moreover, exchange rates often indicate a nation’s economic strength and stability. Central banks may step in to adjust exchange rates as part of broader efforts to steer the economy.