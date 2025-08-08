UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupees rate today – 8 August 2025

KARACHI – The buying rate of UAE Dirham (AED) registered a slight decline on Friday as 1 AED stood at Rs76.92 after decreasing by three paisa.

The selling rate of the Dirham also registered a decline and available for Rs77.40, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The UAE Dirham to Pakistani rupees exchange rate is monitored regularly as the Gulf country is the second major source of remittances for Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistani citizens residing in the UAE sent $717.2 million in wake of remittances in June 2025, grabbing second top position in the chart of the workers’ remittances as the first spot is held by Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $3.4 billion in June 2025. According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), workers’ remittances increased by 7.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

During fiscal year 2024-25, workers’ remittances rose by 26.6 per cent to $38.3 billion as compared with $30.3 billion in 2023-24.

Remittances during June 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($823.2 million), United Arab Emirates ($717.2 million), United Kingdom ($537.6 million) and United States of America ($281.2 million).

Exchange rates play a vital role in a country’s economy by influencing trade, investment, and economic stability. They determine how much one currency is worth compared to another, affecting the prices of imported and exported goods.

A favourable exchange rate can boost exports by making them cheaper for foreign buyers, while an unfavorable rate can increase import costs.