PSX reaches historic high of 146,300 points as bulls rule trading floor

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its record-breaking rally on Friday, as the benchmark index climbed to an all-time high of 146,302.66 points.

As the trading continues, the KSE-100 index has gained of 655.53 points, marking an increase of 0.45%, reflecting strong investor confidence and positive market sentiment.

The rally was supported by robust activity across key sectors and corporate earnings, signaling renewed optimism in the economic outlook.

Analysts attributed the upward momentum to improved macroeconomic indicators, consistent foreign inflows, and stability in the financial markets.

The upward trend has cemented investor interest in both blue-chip and mid-cap stocks.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 index continued with bullish trend, gaining 558.64 more points, a positive of 0.39 percent, closing at 145,647.14 points against 145,088.50 points last trading day.

A total of 712,527,450 shares were traded during the day as compared to 788,463,721 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 55.677 billion against Rs 52.780 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 483 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 221 of them recorded gains and 235 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.