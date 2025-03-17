Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee today – 17 March 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee exchange rate remained unchanged in open market as it stood at Rs74.71 on Monday, March 17, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also remained steady as it is being sold for Rs75.11 on the first day of new business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have multifaceted partnership and historic relations with the Arab country always extending its assistance to the South Asian country whenever needed.

Pakistan received $3.1 billion in wake of overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances in February 2025, registering an increase of 3.8% as compared to previous month of January 2025, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Remittances increased by 38.6% on year-on-year basis, compared to $2.25 billion recorded in the same month last year.

Overseas Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in February 2025 as they sent $744.4 million during this period, up by 2.21% on monthly basis and 37.88% on yearly basis.

The price of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Monday (March 17) reached historic high with latest rate standing at 4,196 SAR, according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,601 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 11,201.