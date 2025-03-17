UAE Dirham to Pakistani rupee rate today – 17 March 2025

KARACHI – UAE Dirham to Pakistani rupee rate registered no change in open market of Pakistan as it stood at Rs76.29 on Monday, 17 March 2025.

The selling rate for the UAE currency AED in Pakistan also remained unchanged as it is available for Rs76.64 in local currency market, according to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP).

Dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates. Overseas Pakistanis commonly need to convert the currency of their host country into Pakistani currency and this process is called currency exchange.

More than two million Pakistani expatriates reside in the Gulf country where they are engaged in various employments and businesses in the country.

Pakistan received $3.1 billion in wake of remittances from overseas Pakistani workers in February 2025, registering an increase of 3.8% as compared to previous month of January 2025, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Remittances increased by 38.6% on year-on-year basis, compared to $2.25 billion recorded in the same month last year.

The inflow of remittances from the UAE surged by 4.94% on a monthly basis as Pakistan received $652.2 million in February, compared to $621.5 million in January.

On a yearly basis, remittances increased by 69.49%, as compared to $384.8 million recorded in the same month last year.

In June 2025, the United Arab Emirates rolled over of its two deposits of $1 billion each placed with State Bank of Pakistan for another year. The deposits were maturing in the same month.