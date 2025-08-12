Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee open market rate today – 12 August 2025 (Copy)

SAR to PKR – The buying rate of Saudi Riyal remained unchanged against Pakistani rupee in open market on Tuesday as it stood at Rs75.26.

The selling rate of the Saudi currency also recorded no big change and stood at Rs75.6, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The exchange rate between the Saudi Riyal and the Pakistani Rupee is closely monitored by overseas Pakistanis, as they send vital remittances back home each month.

In July 2025, overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia once again remitted the largest amount as they sent $823.7 million during the month, marking an increase of 8 percent as compared to the $760 million sent in the same month of the previous year.

Overalls, the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan has recorded at $3.2 billion in July 2025.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, remittances have surged by 7.4 percent to $3.2 billion in July this year compared to $3 billion in the same month of the previous year. On a monthly basis, remittances dipped by six percent, compared to $3.4 billion in June.

What is the rate of Riyal in Pakistan 2025?

The buying rate of Riyal stands at Rs75.26 in Pakistan on 12 August 2025.

Convert 1000 Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee

As of today, the 1000 Saudi Riyal can be converted for Rs75,260 in Pakistani rupee.