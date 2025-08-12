Tuesday, August 12, 2025

NADRA launches online birth, death registration in union councils

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has officially launched an online system for the registration of births and deaths, enabling citizens to access the service through the Pak ID mobile application.

This new initiative allows users to submit registration requests directly to their respective union councils without needing to visit offices in person.

In the first phase, the service has been rolled out in union councils of Chakwal, Jhelum, and Nankana Sahib.

NADRA aims to expand the facility across the country in the coming months under a phased implementation plan.

ID Card Fee in Pakistan 2025

According to NADRA, fee to get new Smart CNIC now stands is Rs750 for normal processing, 1,500 for urgent requests, and 2,500 for executive processing.

Documents Processing Type Fee
Smart CNIC Normal 750
Urgent 1,500
Executive 2,500

ID Card Renewal Fee 2025

Renewal fees have also been adjusted, with standard renewal costing 400 and executive renewals priced at PKR 2,150. Smart CNIC renewals range from PKR 750 to PKR 2,500 depending on the speed of processing.

Document Processing Type Fee
Smart CNIC Renewal Normal 750
Urgent
Executive 2,500
Standard Renewal 400
Executive Renewal 2,150

The move is part of NADRA’s broader efforts to digitize civic services, enhance accessibility, and streamline processes for the public through user-friendly digital platforms.

