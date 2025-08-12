Asia Cup 2025: BCCI likely to announce squad this week

MUMBAI – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 as squad announcement is likely this week on August 19 or 20.

The selectors and team management have started deliberations to finalise the lineup, with all players’ fitness reports to be reviewed before selection.

Several cricketers are under consideration while others may miss the tournament.

The sources suggested that Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul are likely to be sidelined while Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are expected to secure places in the squad.

The inclusion of Shubman Gill remains undecided, though his form could earn him a spot in the T20 lineup. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s participation will depend on passing a fitness test.

The selectors are reportedly facing a tough challenge due to the consistent performances and availability of top-order batters, but are determined to assemble the strongest possible squad.

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates, with India, Pakistan, Oman and the UAE placed in Group A.

Meanwhile, the fake tickets for the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash have appeared online, being sold at inflated prices.