Bulls rule PSX as shares climb nearly 10,000 points in historic surge

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) registered massive gains on Monday, opening day of new business week, as a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, and release of loan tranche by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have boosted the confidence of investors.

During the intraday trading, the KSE-100 index moved up by 9,929.48 points to reach 117,104.11 as compared to previous close of 107,174.63 points.

Following massive bullish trend, the trade has been suspended temporarily with 100 index standing at 116,650.12 with a positive change of 8.84 percent.

A leading research firm Arif Habib Limited has also predicted resurgence in the PSX due to various factors.

In a report, it had said: “A powerful convergence of positive developments has set the stage for a potential resurgence in the PSX, with Monday’s session expected to open on a markedly bullish note. We anticipate the KSE-100 index to post a strong rally, potentially gaining 6 – 7%, while we believe many stock will close to the upper lock of 10% as investor sentiment flips from fear to opportunity”.

The most significant catalyst is the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan — a major diplomatic achievement that sharply lowers geopolitical risk in the region. The announcement comes after weeks of tension following the Pahalgam attack, which had triggered aggressive selloffs and fueled widespread investor concerns.

Amid easing regional tensions, Pakistan has secured a crucial financial lifeline with the IMF’s approval of a USD 1bn disbursement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and a USD 1.4bn Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).