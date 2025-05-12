DG ISPR reacts to reports of capturing Indian pilot Shivangi Singh

RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), has stated that no Indian pilot is in custody of Pakistan.

In recent days, India carried out aggression against Pakistan, which was met with a crushing response from the Pakistani armed forces as five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale aircraft, were shot down.

Pakistan Army later launched Operation “Bunyan-un-Marsoos”, destroying its defence system, damaging its various airbases and blowing up several pots.

Amid the escalation, there were widespread reports on social media claiming that Pakistan had captured an Indian pilot, Shivangi Singh, during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

However, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army has denied the reports, saying: “No Indian pilot is in our custody”.

A day earlier, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif addressed a news conference along with Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Operations), Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz in Rawalpindi.

He said the Armed Forces of Pakistan fulfilled the promise made with the people against India’s blatant and dastardly aggression.

He shared details of the conduct and conclusion of “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” of Pakistan Armed Forces in response to Indian military’s dastardly attack on the night of the 6th and 7th of this month that resulted in the loss of innocent civilian lives including women, children and elderly.

The DG ISPR said 26 military targets along with facilities in India that were used to target Pakistani citizens and entities involved in fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, were engaged in both Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and also mainland India during “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos”.

He said Pakistan’s response was a “textbook demonstration” of integrated tri-services, enabled by real-time situational awareness, network-centric warfare capabilities and seamless multi-domain operations. This synergy across air, land, sea and cyber domains allowed for precision engagements, overwhelming lethality and rapid tempo.

He said Pakistan used precision-guided long range long-range Fatah-1 and Fatah-2 missiles of the Pakistan Army, precision munitions of PAF, highly capable long range loitering killer munitions and precision long range artillery.

Replying to a question about ceasefire, the DG ISPR clarified that Pakistan never requested the ceasefire.