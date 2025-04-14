Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee rate today – 14 April 2025

SAR to PKR Today – Saudi Riyal latest exchange rate in Pakistani open market remained unchanged as it stood at Rs74.7 on Monday, April 13, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also recorded no change as it is being sold for Rs75.25 on the first day of new business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

SAR to PKR Rate Today

1 SAR = Rs74.7

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share robust diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations, particularly through their shared religious connection.

Saudi Arabia is a key economic partner, providing financial support and investment to Pakistan. A significant Pakistani diaspora live in Saudi Arabia, with estimates suggesting around 2.5 to 2.7 million Pakistanis live there. They make a significant contribution to the Saudi economy and serve as a significant source of remittances to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, overseas Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in February 2025 as they sent $744.4 million during this period, up by 2.21% on monthly basis and 37.88% on yearly basis.

Furthermore, the total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $15,579.7 million while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves amounting to $10,676.3 million in the week ended on March 28, 2025.

Both sides recently renewed their pledge to elevate their bilateral partnership and strengthen defence and security cooperation.

The commitment was reiterated during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.