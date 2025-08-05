Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee rate steady today – 5 August 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly strengthened against Saudi Riyal on Tuesday as 1 SAR stood Rs75.35 on Tuesday after a change of only one paisa.

The selling rate of the Saudi currency also recorded slight dip and stood at Rs75.68, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee exchange rate is regularly monitored by overseas Pakistanis, who send crucial remittance every month.

Saudi Arabia is the largest sources of remittances received by Pakistan as approximately 2.7 million Pakistanis expatriates engaged in various jobs and businesses in the country.

The recent statistics of the remittances also reflect it clearly as Pakistanis sent $823.3 million in wake of remittances in June 2025.

Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $3.4 billion in June 2025, according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday. It showed workers’ remittances increased by 7.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

During fiscal year 2024-25, workers’ remittances rose by 26.6 per cent to $38.3 billion as compared with $30.3 billion in 2023-24.

In terms of remittances, the United Arab Emirates stood second with $717.2 million, United Kingdom with $537.6 million and United States of America with $281.2 million.

Exchange rates are important because they determine the value of one currency in relation to another. They directly impact international trade, travel, and investment. When exchange rates fluctuate, they can affect the cost of imported goods, export competitiveness, and the profits of multinational companies.

Investors and businesses closely monitor exchange rates to manage financial risks and make informed decisions. Exchange rates also reflect the economic health and stability of a country. Central banks may influence them to support economic goals.