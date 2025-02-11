Saudi Riyal strengthens against Pakistani rupee – 11 February 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal exchange rate strengthened against Pakistani rupee in open market as it stood at Rs74.45 after gaining five paisas on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also moved up as it is being sold for Rs74.68 on the second day of the new business week.

The Saudi riyal is the official currency of Saudi Arabia. It is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Today

Today, the Saudi Riyal rate in Pakistan stands at Rs74.45 in open market. So, the 1,000 Saudi Riyal can be exchanged for Rs74,450 in Pakistani currency.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close brotherly relations besides engaging in cooperation in various domains. The Kingdom has been extending support to Pakistan whenever needed.

Recently, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement for deferred payment for oil import worth $1.2 billion for another one year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad witnessed the signing ceremony.

This agreement will strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience by securing a stable supply of petroleum products while reducing immediate fiscal burdens.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia hosts a significant number of Pakistani expatriates who sent huge remittances to their home country,

In December 2024 only, overseas Pakistanis living in the kingdom remitted the largest amount to the tune of $770.6 million. The amount was up 6% on a monthly basis, but 33% higher than the $577.6 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.