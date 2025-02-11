Zardari China’s visit

PRESIDENT Asif Ali Zardari’s five-day official visit to China is strategically vital for the China-Pakistan partnership. It is a crucial step in dispelling speculative reports that could lead to misunderstandings in economic and security cooperation.

The visit also paves the way for both nations to devise a joint strategy to safeguard and promote their national interests in the rapidly evolving global political landscape. President Zardari is the architect of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was conceived and agreed upon in 2013. Since 2015, the successive governments of Pakistan have been struggling to complete and operate the CPEC projects. Many projects were completed and are functioning, including the Gwadar Deep Seaport and International Airport. His meetings with President Xi and Premier Li Qiang manifest that Pakistan is determined to materialize the CPEC 2.0 projects in a timely manner and further enhance bilateral cooperation through new ventures, strengthening business-to-business and private-sector connections.

While acknowledging the success of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), President Zardari has endorsed three of President Xi’s key initiatives: the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative. These initiatives, aimed at addressing global challenges through peaceful and cooperative means, are a testament to the shared vision of fostering a ‘Community with a Shared Future for Mankind. ‘ President Zardari’s recognition of the CPEC as a shining model of the BRI’s visionary concept of win-win cooperation further underscores the potential of international cooperation to bring about positive change. On February 5, 2025, President Asif Ali Zardari and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping reaffirmed the long-standing strategic partnership between China and Pakistan. They also contemplated new avenues of cooperation under CPEC 2.0.

They witnessed the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in science and technology, media, clean energy and socio-economic development. The Joint Statement between the People’s Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, issued on February 6, 2025, stated, “The two sides agreed that the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership is a choice by history and by the people and enjoys broad support from all walks of life in both countries. Having withstood the test of changing international circumstances, the enduring partnership and iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan transcends geopolitical interests and is an important positive factor for regional peace, stability and development. The two sides have always understood and supported each other and have been deepening strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation.”

The CPEC 2.0 focuses on industrialization, mining renewable and clean energy, science and technology, special economic zones, clean energy, agriculture and livelihood projects. The Chinese experts train Pakistani agriculture and IT professionals. In the domain of infrastructure, Chinese and Pakistani leaders agreed to reach an early implementation and financing to upgrade ML-1 in a phased and secure manner and also work on the Karakoram Highway (Raikot-Thakot) realignment project. Currently, the Chinese leadership is concerned about Chinese security in the country. President Zardari reassured his Chinese counterpart about Chinese security in Pakistan. He “reaffirmed that ensuring the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan is the foremost responsibility of Pakistani government as China’s All-weather Strategic Cooperative partner and the host country.” The encouraging factor is that the Chinese leadership realizes Pakistan’s hybrid warfare vulnerabilities and supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with a zero-tolerance attitude. Therefore, both sides agreed to enhance intelligence sharing and deepen cooperation on security matters. Indeed, China-Pakistan intelligence sharing bolsters Pakistan’s border security and counterterrorism measures.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, part of President Zardari’s delegation, met Chinese Minister of Public Security Qi Yanjun. They contemplated a formal security management system between the two nations to improve intelligence cooperation, curb the menace of terrorism and enhance border security. Mr. Yanjun agreed to provide training and advanced gadgets to Pakistani law enforcement agencies. Indeed, cooperation in training and the availability of advanced technological equipment enhance Pakistani police and paramilitary forces’ expertise and efficacy in thwarting transnational terrorist groups’ activities. In his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on February 6, 2025, President Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to augmenting time-tested China-Pakistan bilateral ties to endure an “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.” The two sides also agreed to expand cooperation in education, media, think tanks, youth, films and television to strengthen the bond between the two peoples and enhance mutual learning between civilizations. In summary, President Zardari China’s visit will boost CPEC 2.0 and further bilateralism, entailing Pakistan’s stability, security, development and prosperity. Moreover, it assists in impeding polarizing narratives and negative propaganda against Chinese investment in the country and enhancing trust between the nations.

—The writer is Prof at the School of Politics and IR, Quaid-i-Azam University.

