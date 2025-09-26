Saudi Crown Prince MBS to visit Pakistan this November, bringing Major Investment: report

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is scheduled to visit Pakistan in November, accompanied by a high-profile delegation of Saudi business leaders, Pime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s coordinator confirmed.

The visit is expected to mark a significant milestone in Pakistan-Saudi relations, with plans for major investment announcements and strengthened economic cooperation.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, coordinator for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said the expected visit shows growing ties between the two countries. “This visit is more than a routine diplomatic engagement. It signals a major step forward in our bilateral relationship and opens the door for substantial economic collaboration,” he said.

The visit comes on the heels of a historic mutual defence agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which states that any aggression against one country will be treated as an aggression against both. The agreement formalizes decades-long military and strategic cooperation and underscores Pakistan’s role as a key security partner in the region.

Officials said the programme for the Crown Prince’s visit will include high-level meetings with government and business leaders, as well as announcements of new investment projects aimed at bolstering Pakistan’s economy.

The visit could also pave the way for further financial support, building on previous Saudi loans and aid packages extended to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to travel to Saudi Arabia in the near future to continue discussions on bilateral ties.