Saudi businesses eye stronger ties with Pakistan as Albaik confirms expansion

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, engaged in a series of high-profile meetings in Jeddah, focusing on enhancing trade and investment partnerships between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The discussions, held during the first-ever “Made in Pakistan” exhibition, centered on business collaborations, investment opportunities, and Saudi brands entering the Pakistani market, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

In a key meeting with prominent Saudi businessmen, the Minister invited them to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan across energy, agriculture, IT, healthcare, infrastructure, and consumer goods.

He highlighted Pakistan’s 22% export growth to Saudi Arabia, reaching $700 million, and assured Saudi investors of a business-friendly environment with tax exemptions, investor protection laws, and access to a 240-million-strong consumer market.

Saudi business leaders expressed keen interest in collaborating with Pakistani counterparts, particularly in construction materials, textiles, and food industries. Several proposals were discussed to enhance trade partnerships and industrial investment, with the Minister extending an invitation for them to visit Pakistan and participate in trade exhibitions like TEXPO, Food-AG, and the Healthcare & Mineral Show.

The discussions also touched on Pakistan’s recent ease-of-doing-business initiatives, including Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and the National Compliance Centre, aimed at streamlining trade regulations and enhancing export standards.

A major highlight of the visit was Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s meeting with Albaik owner Rami Abu Ghazala. The Minister was given a tour of Albaik’s operations, where he met Pakistani employees working at the fast-food giant.

During the discussions, Albaik confirmed its expansion into Pakistan, stating that the process is in its final stages following the signing of an MOU.—APP