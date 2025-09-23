Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day

By: Sahibzada Maulana Zahid Mehmood Qasmi Chairman, Merkazi Ulema Council Pakistan.

September 23 holds great importance in the history of Saudi Arabia.

It was on this very day in 1932 that King Abdul Aziz (may Allah have mercy on him) united various tribes under one flag and laid the foundation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.The seed he planted has today grown into a flourishing tree, providing shade to the Muslim Ummah.In the past 95 years, Saudi Arabia has made remarkable progress in the fields of economy, culture, education, technology and sports progress that is admired by the entire world.After King Abdul Aziz, his sons worked with dedication and sincerity to strengthen the country and under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman. Saudi Arabia has achieved new milestones of progress through Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia has not only provided its citizens with excellent education and facilities but has also granted scholarships and educational opportunities to students worldwide including those from Pakistan.The services of Saudi Arabia to the Islamic world are unforgettable. Whether it is the issue of Masjid Al-Aqsa or the support of the Palestinian people, Saudi Arabia has always played a leading role on the global stage.

On the occasion of the Saudi National Day, it is also important to highlight Saudi Arabia’s invaluable services to Islam and the Muslim Ummah.In particular, Saudi Arabia has taken a leading role in awakening the Muslim world as well as the international community for the cause of Masjid Al-Aqsa and Gaza supporting their restoration efforts and even ensuring that European countries vote in favor of Palestinians at the United Nations.Saudi leadership has utilized its God-given abilities to play a key role at the global level. The self-determination of the Palestinian people and the establishment of their state is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Be it natural disasters or difficult times, Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan.From helping flood and earthquake victims to managing Hajj arrangements Saudi Arabia has set an example everywhere.During the recent Hajj season, modern technology and excellent facilities ensured ease and safety for pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center sent relief goods for flood victims, which were handed over to the Government of Pakistan by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki.The Merkazi Ulema Council of Pakistan pays tribute to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman for their support of flood victims.

Hajj 2025 saw the use of advanced technology.The use of modern technologies and services played a significant role in creating a peaceful environment where pilgrims could perform their rituals safely and comfortably. Through the “Road to Makkah” project, the customs and immigration process for Pakistani pilgrims is completed in Pakistan itself and giving them exemption from customs and immigration procedures upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

All sectors of Saudi Arabia attach great importance to digital technology for the future.The Digital Forum can prove to be a major breakthrough for the economy.There is a strong need to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the field of technology. The Government of Pakistan has announced that Saudi investors should take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan and a friendly environment will be provided for Saudi businessmen to trade in Pakistan.The alliance between the two nations can open new horizons for their defense and economic relations.

In 1979, Pakistan renamed its city Lyallpur to Faisalabad in honor of Saudi King Faisal.In April 1976, the Imam of the Kaaba, Sheikh Abdullah bin Subail (may Allah have mercy on him), laid the foundation stone of the historic merkazi Jamia Mosque Ghulam Muhammad Abad in Faisalabad.The Merkazi Ulema Council of Pakistan congratulates the Saudi leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia on the joyous occasion of the 95th National Day and prays that Allah Almighty grants Saudi Arabia continued progress, peace and prosperity and strengthens the friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia even further.