Message Dr. Naif Alotaibi Saudi press Attachè in Pakistan

On this occasion of the 95th Saudi National Day, we sincerely congratulate the Saudi people. May our beloved Kingdom flourish with stability, progress, inspiring present and future generations through its remarkable achievements. We ask Allah to safeguard our nation and bless it with prosperity and unity.
WeChatFollow us
Related Posts
A Pakistan – Saudi Arabia Love Story
- September 23, 2025
Message Dr. Hamad Al Atawi Saudi Consul in Islamabad
- September 23, 2025
Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day
- September 23, 2025