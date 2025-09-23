AGL71.39▼ -0.04 (0.00%)AIRLINK161.15▲ 2.93 (0.02%)BOP25.98▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.42 (0.05%)DCL15.44▲ 0.29 (0.02%)DFML35.33▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)DGKC248.17▲ 3.59 (0.01%)FCCL56.88▼ -2 (-0.03%)FFL21.76▲ 0.03 (0.00%)HUBC210.53▲ 3.86 (0.02%)HUMNL16.53▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)KEL6.11▲ 0.35 (0.06%)KOSM7.56▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)MLCF105.94▼ -1.59 (-0.01%)NBP187.44▼ -1.62 (-0.01%)OGDC280.64▲ 3.38 (0.01%)PAEL54.29▼ -0.85 (-0.02%)PIBTL13.92▲ 0.07 (0.01%)PPL192.75▲ 1.66 (0.01%)PRL35.61▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)PTC27.17▲ 1.28 (0.05%)SEARL117.01▼ -1.38 (-0.01%)TELE9.12▼ -0.44 (-0.05%)TOMCL68.18▼ -2.72 (-0.04%)TPLP11.59▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET26.35▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG81.84▲ 2.14 (0.03%)UNITY28.59▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)WTL1.59▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Message Dr. Naif Alotaibi Saudi press Attachè in Pakistan

On this occasion of the 95th Saudi National Day, we sincerely congratulate the Saudi people. May our beloved Kingdom flourish with stability, progress, inspiring present and future generations through its remarkable achievements. We ask Allah to safeguard our nation and bless it with prosperity and unity.

