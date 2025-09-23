Message Dr. Hamad Al Atawi Saudi Consul in Islamabad

On this 95th Saudi National Day, we proudly extend our warmest congratulations to the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. May our nation continue to thrive in unity, peace, and prosperity, guided by its visionary leadership and rich heritage. We ask Allah to protect our beloved country and grant it continued strength and success.
