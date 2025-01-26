Saudi Arabia seeing steady growth in non-oil economy

Saudi Arabia is seeing steady growth in the non-oil economy, said Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim in Davos on Friday.

Alibrahim called for action-oriented leadership in global economies and said that Saudi Vision 2030 was an example of a strong campaign led by bold leadership that developed solutions for economic problems.

“Vision 2030 is a long-term campaign in order to restructure the economy. We care about the non-oil economy, it currently represents 52 percent of the GDP for the first time,” he said.

Alibrahim said that the Kingdom expected to close 2024 with 3.9 percent growth in the non-oil economy.

He followed up by saying 2025 was predicted to see 4.8 percent growth, and by 2026 growth would equate to 6.2 percent.

Alibrahim commented on the longstanding friendship between the Kingdom and the US.

“Saudi Arabia’s position is to have a strong partnership with all its partners and friends. Tariffs have been used as a tool in the economy when they are for an objective and time bound. Tariffs can help create a competitive environment so local industries can start,” he said.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said that Saudi Arabia had the right strategy when dealing with tariffs. “Trade among politically aligned countries is higher. But countries that are friends with everybody perform the best,” Georgieva said.—AN