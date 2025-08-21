Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah wins PFA player of the Year award for third time  

LONDON – Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year for the third time, further cementing his status as one of the Premier League’s most decorated stars.

The 33-year-old striker, who joined Liverpool in 2017, was the top scorer of the previous Premier League season with 29 goals, playing a pivotal role in securing the league title for his club.

Salah not only claimed the PFA Player of the Year award but also finished as the league’s top scorer, earning the Golden Boot.

In addition, he received the Playmaker of the Season award for registering the highest number of assists.

By securing all three major individual accolades in a single season, Salah has become the first player in Premier League history to achieve this remarkable feat.

The Egyptian forward had previously won the PFA Player of the Year award in 2018, during his debut season with Liverpool, and again in 2022.

With this year’s recognition, Salah joins an elite group of players who have claimed the award three times, underlining his enduring impact on English football.

Salah’s consistency and goal-scoring prowess have made him a cornerstone of Liverpool’s recent success and a global football icon, admired for both his talent and professionalism on and off the pitch.