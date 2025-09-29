Saudi Arabia hosts FAO’s Near East Forestry and Range Commission Session today

MAKKAH – Saudi Arabia is all set to host the 27th session of the Near East Forestry and Range Commission in Jeddah from September 29 to October 1.

The event is jointly coordinated by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification.

A dedicated session will spotlight cutting-edge strategies and integrated approaches to maximize the role of forests and rangelands in tackling climate change, strengthening food systems, and advancing sustainable development in rural areas.

The agenda includes discussions on connecting the forestry sector with agroforestry practices, establishing frameworks for land and ecosystem restoration, addressing drought and desertification challenges, and exploring the potential of green urban initiatives. The use of artificial intelligence in building climate-resilient land systems will also be featured.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman Alfadley, noted that organizing this session reflects the Kingdom’s strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

He emphasized its relevance as Saudi Arabia currently holds the presidency of the UNCCD COP16 and continues to lead major initiatives such as the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.