750 prize bond fourth draw of 2025 date: Check past winners

MUZAFFARABAD – The National Savings Centre Muzaffarabad will hold the fourth draw of Rs750 prize bond during next month of October 2025 with holders of this denomination waiting for the results.

Prize bonds in Pakistan serve as a government-backed, interest-free investment tool, allowing individuals to participate in regular draws for the chance to win cash prizes while keeping their original investment safe.

Designed to align with Islamic financial principles, these bonds are considered a low-risk option and play a key role in supporting government funding efforts.

Additionally, they encourage financial inclusion by promoting formal financial documentation and digital access.

The prize bonds are jointly administered by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Savings Organization.

750 Prize Bond Winning Amount

The first prize winner will take home Rs1,500,000 with the three winners of the second prize will bag Rs500,000 each.

750 Prize Bond October 2025 Draw Date

The fourth draw of Rs750 prize bond will be held on October 15 (Wednesday) at the National Savings Centre Muzaffarabad at 10:00 am.

Winner of 750 Prize Bond Draw July 2025

The first prize of the 750 prize bond draw in July 2025 had been won by the holder of the prize bond number 953346 while the second winners were: 294897, 651248 and 965105.

Tax on Winning Amount

The federal government has announced an increase in withholding tax rates on winning amount of prize bonds and profit on debt from July 2025, according to an official notification.

As per the notification, filers will now face a 15 percent withholding tax on winning amount of prize bonds. In contrast, non-filers will be subject to a higher rate of 30% on the same earnings.