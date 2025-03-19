Punjab bars colleges from collecting fines from students in cash

LAHORE – All colleges in Punjab have been prohibited from receiving cash payments for fines imposed on students for various reasons.

The Punjab Higher Education Department has directed that fines be deposited in the bank. The notification stated that no law allows the administration to collect fines in cash.

Earlier, the department has banned the use of mobile phones during classes in colleges across the province.

As per the directives issued to college directors and principals, both teachers and students will be prohibited from using mobile phones during class.

It said using mobile phones during classes disrupt the academic activities. It expressed concerns that students frequently use social media apps during lectures, an activity that can hurt their studies.

All the district college directors have been instructed to implement the new guidelines, it said, adding that strict action will be taken over non-compliance.

Last year, the Government College University (GCU) Lahore introduced a new dress code, barring students from wearing jeans, T-shirts, and jackets on campus.

Under the new rules, male students are required to wear dress shirts and pants, while female students must adhere to modest attire, with an additional requirement for female students to wear a dupatta.