10 dead as Karachi flooded after torrential rains

KARACHI – The financial hub of Pakistan, Karachi, continues to reel under the impact of relentless monsoon rains, which began Tuesday morning and triggered widespread urban flooding across the city.

Major roads and low-lying areas have submerged, while tragic incidents linked to the weather have claimed at least 10 lives.

Heavy downpours caused serious disruptions across major arteries, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, and I.I. Chundrigar Road, where traffic was brought to a standstill.

Vehicles and public transport buses were left stranded, while citizens were seen pushing motorcycles and wading through waist-high water.

Residential areas such as Surjani Town, Garden, Shadman Town, Sakhi Hassan, and North Karachi were also hit hard, with rainwater entering homes and businesses. Notably, several shops on the popular Nagan Chowrangi food street were submerged.

Rain-related accidents—including electrocutions and wall collapses—resulted in the deaths of 10 people.

In many neighborhoods, electricity supply was cut off, and both internet and mobile phone services were disrupted as the city’s infrastructure struggled to cope with the extreme conditions.

Gulshan-e-Hadeed recorded the highest rainfall at 170 mm, followed by 158 mm at Old Airport, 153 mm at Jinnah Terminal, and 150 mm in Nazimabad, according to the Meteorological Department. Further rain, heavier than Tuesday’s, is expected today and tomorrow.

In response to the unfolding crisis, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah convened an emergency meeting with senior provincial ministers, including Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, and Saeed Ghani. Following a briefing on the situation, the Chief Minister declared Wednesday a public holiday in Karachi to prevent unnecessary movement and reduce hardships for citizens.

Authorities stated that while some key roads have been partially cleared, the situation remains challenging. The Sindh government has urged residents to remain indoors and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.