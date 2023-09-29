Leading Android smartphone company is set to release its next flagship mobile phone series, and several leaks of the upcoming devices have tech heads talking.
Amid the growing buzz surrounding the upcoming devices, S24 is likely to have a larger display and battery in exchange for a higher price, and people are already excited to compare the top S series phones to rival devices like the iPhone 15 Pro Max Google Pixel 8 Pro.
As per leaker Ice Universe, Galaxy S4 is anticipated to get a 6.2-inch plus screen with tad bezels. The mobile phone will have a bump-up QHD+ resolution.
The recent leaks further claimed that the S24 and S24+ will be narrower than Apple’s latest devices, and the upcoming mobiles will be shorter as compared to the S23 series.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specs
- 200MP rear camera
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
- AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
- 5,000mAh battery
- 45W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S24 Expected Price
The expected price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 will be around $1,199 for the 256GB version, $1,299 for the 512GB, and $1,619 for the range-topping and super-premium 1TB version of the flagship.