Leading Android smartphone company is set to release its next flagship mobile phone series, and several leaks of the upcoming devices have tech heads talking.

Amid the growing buzz surrounding the upcoming devices, S24 is likely to have a larger display and battery in exchange for a higher price, and people are already excited to compare the top S series phones to rival devices like the iPhone 15 Pro Max Google Pixel 8 Pro.

As per leaker Ice Universe, Galaxy S4 is anticipated to get a 6.2-inch plus screen with tad bezels. The mobile phone will have a bump-up QHD+ resolution.

The recent leaks further claimed that the S24 and S24+ will be narrower than Apple’s latest devices, and the upcoming mobiles will be shorter as compared to the S23 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specs

200MP rear camera

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

5,000mAh battery

45W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 Expected Price