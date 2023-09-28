Pakistan’s smartphone market has seen new players in recent and there is strong competition while Samsung remained the top player in Android segment.

Amid soaring demand, phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including Galaxy A73 are becoming expensive.

The new taxes have made high-end mobile phones, like Samsung S23, around 30 percent costlier.

Pakistani government has slapped several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax

Rs99,800 (On Passport) Rs 110,500 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23+ PTA Tax

Rs127,000 (On Passport) Rs145,801 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra PTA Tax

Rs131,000 (On Passport) Rs152,424 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Pakistan 2023

As of mid 2023, the price of Galaxy S23 stands at Rs399,999