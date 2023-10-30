Samsung remains the leading budget phone company but its flagship series continues to remain under the limelight, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 series was a big hit due to its top-of-the-line features.

The company remained the best choice for overall performance and keeping up with the latest technology. They come in the premium mid-range segment with valuable performance, features, and design in a way that appeals to you and your needs.

Samsung phones are expensive compared to other phones. Pakistan slapped several taxes on gadgets including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23

Rs107,388 (On Passport) Rs 130,700 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Rs129,580 (On Passport) Rs155,190 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tax Payable: