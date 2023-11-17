Samsung devices remained the front-runner when it came to compete with Apple iPhones, as the South Korean tech giant offers a wide portfolio of phones with cater to vast needs and budgets and its top-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 remained equally famous.

The high-end device completed all checkpoints, from top-notch AMOLED display to a stunning camera setup, Samsung Galaxy S23 series holds it all. Its chipset-efficient battery and other features make it stand out among the top other devices.

Samsung phones are however high priced as compared to other devices, especially in Pakistan as authorities slapped several taxes on gadgets including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax.

These taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23

Rs107,300 (On Passport) Rs 130,700 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23+ PTA TAX

Rs129,500 (On Passport) Rs155,200 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra PTA TAX