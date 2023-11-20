Samsung has been leading Android phone market share in Pakistan, and many countries as the South Korean mobile giant remained a trendsetter in smartphone market, and its leading devices like Samsung Galaxy S10 remained at center focus.
Samsung phones surely flooded Pakistani local mobile markets, and are competing with Chinese mobile makers.
In light of demand, Samsung phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including S10 are overpriced as compared to other brands.
PTA introduced several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.
Samsung Galaxy S10 PTA Tax 2023
Samsung Galaxy S10
|Passport
|Rs52,960
|ID Card
|Rs63,020
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
|Passport
|Rs53,450
|ID Card
|Rs63,615
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128 GB)
|Passport
|Rs73,710
|ID Card
|Rs87,700
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512 GB)
|Passport
|Rs73,710
|ID Card
|Rs87,700
Samsung Galaxy S10e
|Passport
|Rs30,450
|ID Card
|Rs36,250