Samsung has been leading Android phone market share in Pakistan, and many countries as the South Korean mobile giant remained a trendsetter in smartphone market, and its leading devices like Samsung Galaxy S10 remained at center focus.

Samsung phones surely flooded Pakistani local mobile markets, and are competing with Chinese mobile makers.

In light of demand, Samsung phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including S10 are overpriced as compared to other brands.

PTA introduced several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy S10 PTA Tax 2023

Samsung Galaxy S10

Passport Rs52,960 ID Card Rs63,020

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Passport Rs53,450 ID Card Rs63,615

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128 GB)

Passport Rs73,710 ID Card Rs87,700

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512 GB)

Passport Rs73,710 ID Card Rs87,700

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Passport Rs30,450 ID Card Rs36,250

Galaxy S10 Latest Price in Pakistan

Samsung S10 is available at price of Rs144,999 in late 2023.