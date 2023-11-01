Samsung remains Android King, as the Korea-based tech giant manufactures the best-selling smartphones in the industry, and its old mobiles including Samsung Note 20 continue to remain in the market despite the arrival of new players in market.
Samsung phones have seen impressive growth in the local market leading amid plethora of Chinese smartphones.
Samsung phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including Note 20, and Note 21 are hard to buy.
Pakistani officials introduced several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price in Pakistan
Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at a price of Rs179,999
PTA Taxes on Samsung Galaxy Note 20
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20
|On Passport
|PKR 66,211
|On ID Card
|PKR 78,791
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|On Passport
|PKR 65,212
|On ID Card
|PKR 77,602
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
|On Passport
|PKR 80,089
|On ID Card
|PKR 95,305