Samsung remains Android King, as the Korea-based tech giant manufactures the best-selling smartphones in the industry, and its old mobiles including Samsung Note 20 continue to remain in the market despite the arrival of new players in market.

Samsung phones have seen impressive growth in the local market leading amid plethora of Chinese smartphones.

Samsung phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including Note 20, and Note 21 are hard to buy.

Pakistani officials introduced several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price in Pakistan

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at a price of Rs179,999

PTA Taxes on Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 On Passport PKR 66,211 On ID Card PKR 78,791

Model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra On Passport PKR 65,212 On ID Card PKR 77,602