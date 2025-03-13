AGL55.3▼ -0.05 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.32▲ 0.96 (0.01%)BOP13.45▲ 0.36 (0.03%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL9.46▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML46.12▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC133.88▲ 5.85 (0.05%)FCCL45.29▲ 1.42 (0.03%)FFL15.22▲ 0.41 (0.03%)HUBC133.1▲ 1.62 (0.01%)HUMNL13.01▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)KEL4.45▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM5.96▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF58.03▲ 1.61 (0.03%)NBP81.2▲ 0.96 (0.01%)OGDC218.28▲ 1.04 (0.00%)PAEL41.62▲ 0.52 (0.01%)PIBTL9.42▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL184.62▲ 0.39 (0.00%)PRL35.18▲ 0.73 (0.02%)PTC23.7▲ 0.59 (0.03%)SEARL94.53▲ 1.03 (0.01%)TELE7.87▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TOMCL34.22▲ 2.53 (0.08%)TPLP10.74▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET21.72▲ 0 (0.00%)TRG61.34▲ 2 (0.03%)UNITY29.41▲ 0.39 (0.01%)WTL1.34▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

SECP directs life insurance products sale through digital channels

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued the directive for the Sale of Life Insurance Savings Products through Technology-Based Distribution Channels.

The directive is aimed at fostering a flexible and enabling environment for the digital distribution of life insurance savings products.

According to a press release issued by the SECP on Thursday, the directive introduces rationalized onboarding requirements to facilitate distribution while ensuring enhanced value for policyholders. It mandates a low charge structure and requires investment in low risk instruments, ensuring greater consumer protection.

Additionally, the directive promotes the accessibility of digital life insurance savings products by requiring insurers to offer at least one product via a website or mobile app and through an independent platform within one year.

By easing customer onboarding processes, the directive is expected to boost insurance penetration across the country and contribute to the growth of the insurance sector. Furthermore, it opens up new technology-driven avenues for life insurance products having a saving component, including digital banks, telecommunication operators, and web aggregators.

This initiative aligns with SECP’s five-year strategic plan for the insurance sector, reinforcing its commitment to facilitating the distribution of savings policies via online channels.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business

Gold price in Pakistan moves up – Latest rates on March 13

  • Business, Featured

Proposed ban on agrochemicals raises concerns

  • Business

Pakistan, Oman discuss trade, investment, agree on Sector-Specific cooperation

  • Business, Featured

Shahbaz Tikka among 27 illegal buildings demolished in Lahore

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer