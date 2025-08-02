Salt binds what weapons scatter

IN Asia’s western frontier, Xinjiang once stood as a cautionary tale—a region besieged by extremism, separatism and economic stagnation.

Today, it reflects a different narrative: integration, modernization and deliberately cultivated coexistence. My recent visit to China revealed a province now aligned with the country’s broader socio-economic ambitions and in that transformation lies a roadmap—one offering Pakistan valuable cues for Balochistan. While Xinjiang and Balochistan differ in history, ethnicity and governance, both wrestle with legacies of marginalization and unrest. Xinjiang offers not a template, but a set of actionable insights—developmental, cultural and strategic—that Pakistan must contextualize rather than copy.

Development as Deterrence. Xinjiang’s recovery wasn’t solely a product of military resolve. It was powered by an unwavering focus on development. Recognizing poverty and isolation as breeding grounds for radicalization, Beijing invested heavily in roads, industrial corridors and social services, fundamentally reshaping the region’s landscape. Pakistan ought to embrace Balochistan with the same urgency and imagination. Infrastructure should not serve as a defensive perimeter—it must be a bridge to inclusion. Gwadar and surrounding areas should be connected via robust road, rail and digital networks—not just for trade, but for dignity.

“Progress must outlast politics.” Quetta, Turbat and Gwadar can emerge as smart cities where housing, education and healthcare are integrated—centres of gravity, not isolation. Security, in this context, becomes a developmental pursuit: sustained peace powered by sustained opportunity. The Power of Vocational Pluralism. In Xinjiang, vocational training became a cornerstone of stabilization. Despite controversy, the concept—educating youth in both trade and citizenship—offered integration and self-reliance. Balochistan must consider a similar dual-focus model. Skill hubs tailored to local industries—mining, logistics, green energy, crafts—can empower youth while reinforcing civic engagement. Education must go beyond technical skill; it must affirm pluralism and national belonging.

Integrating international certification will boost employability and mobility, especially in insurgency-prone districts. This fusion—between income generation and identity affirmation—is essential. Digital Governance and Ethical Tech. Xinjiang’s digitization—ranging from AI-driven surveillance to predictive policing—remains contested internationally. Yet it signals a truth: technology is pivotal in modern governance. Pakistan can adopt digital systems in Balochistan—but with safeguards. Tools like geo-fenced monitoring, blockchain in procurement and sentiment analysis must be harnessed ethically. “The goal isn’t control, but trust.”

Digitization should amplify transparency, protect rights and foster civic dialogue. In Xinjiang, coexistence was facilitated—not erased. Uyghur traditions flourished alongside Mandarin education and civic integration. Balochistan’s cultural integrity deserves similar affirmation. State-supported media in Balochi, the revival of literature and crafts and restoration of heritage sites in Makran and Kalat are essential to reclaim identity. Representation must transcend tokenism. Baloch voices should shape media, academia and policy. Unity is not uniformity—it is inclusion with respect. Narrative Reframing and Soft Power. China countered negative portrayals of Xinjiang through controlled media engagement. Pakistan should resist propaganda—but embrace storytelling. Balochistan must not be seen solely through crisis.

Stories of innovation, peace building and entrepreneurship—especially from youth and women—can shift public perception. Partnering with artists, filmmakers and scholars will enable organic narrative change. This isn’t image management. It’s nation building. Openness as Strategy. China invited foreign delegations to Xinjiang to showcase transformation. Pakistan should adopt a similar posture of openness. Hosting regional peace forums in Gwadar or Quetta, inviting diplomats, academics and journalists, can reintroduce Balochistan to the world. Vocational exchanges, cultural diplomacy and digital infrastructure initiatives can build durable goodwill.

A recent effort to host sports fixtures in Balochistan was a welcome step. With concerted planning, international events can rebuild pride and attract positive global focus. Water sports along the Makran coast, sailing competitions in Gwadar Bay, sand tobogganing near coastal dunes and desert safaris in Hingol National Park offer a unique blend of adventure and cultural immersion. These activities, integrated with local participation and vocational training in event management, hospitality and media production, can position Balochistan as a frontier for experiential diplomacy and soft power.

Institutional Anchors for Continuity. Xinjiang’s progress was embedded in institutional mandates and audits. Balochistan’s revival must be scaffolded similarly. The Balochistan Development Authority—with civil-military cooperation and public oversight—can consolidate progress. Parliamentary reports, citizen dashboards and third-party evaluations will enhance transparency. Progress must be shielded from political volatility. Reform must transcend electoral cycles. Unlocking Coastal Potential. Makran’s coastline—with pristine beaches and proposed ferry routes to China and the Gulf—holds untapped promise. Yet peace is its prerequisite. Security must evolve from containment to cultivation. Training youth in hospitality, conservation and languages can usher in vocational diplomacy. Cultural festivals, heritage tours and international residencies can transform perception—and attract investment.

Wisdom from the Margins. A Balochi proverb resonates: “Doz-i-zantir nabaat, hamesh-i-chantir shaalaat.” The sun may scorch, but the shade of unity cools forever. In Kalat, elders retell the tale of Mai Banu—a matriarch who united feuding tribes by sharing salt during drought. “Salt binds what weapons scatter.” Her story reminds us: true stability is not enforced—it’s embraced. A Frontier of Possibility. Xinjiang’s evolution underscores a larger truth: meaningful change demands clarity and long-term resolve. Pakistan’s path forward must reflect inclusivity, innovation and respect for identity. The lessons from Xinjiang must be interpreted through Pakistan’s constitutional ethos and civic expectations. Revival isn’t mimicry—it’s dignity. Development must be locally shaped, nationally supported and globally admired. Balochistan is not a periphery—it is a frontier of possibility. Let us move toward its promise with vision, conviction and empathy.\

—The writer, Retired Group Captain of PAF, is author of several books on China.

