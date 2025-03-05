Saudi green initiative: Lessons for Pakistan

Adeela Naureen and Waqar K Kauravi

THE Saudi Green Initiative (SGI), launched in 2021 by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is a comprehensive environmental strategy aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on oil.

The key objectives include an ambitious yet practicable action plan focused on several initiatives.

The emission reduction target aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, with an interim goal to reduce emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030.

Investment in renewable energy, carbon capture/utilization/storage (CCUS) and “blue” hydrogen (produced from natural gas with carbon capture) are some of the strategies being employed.

There is also a strong focus on renewable energy transition, with the goal of generating 50% of energy from renewables (solar, wind) by 2030.

Some of the mega projects in this regard include solar farms (e.g., Sudair Plant), wind energy initiatives and integration with mega-projects like NEOM.

The Sudair Solar Power Plant is one of Saudi Arabia’s flagship renewable energy projects under the Saudi Green Initiative.

Located in Sudair Industrial City, about 120 km northwest of Riyadh, it is a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s plan to diversify its energy mix and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

With a desired capacity of 1.5 gigawatts of solar photovoltaic capacity, this is one of the largest single-site solar plants in the world.

It is designed to power 185,000 homes annually and offset 2.9 million tons of CO₂ emissions per year.

Developed by ACWA Power, a Saudi energy giant and Water and Electricity Holding Company (Badeel), the project is owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The total cost has been almost one billion dollars.

The plant uses solar PV panels with single-axis trackers to maximize energy capture and employs dry-cooling technology to reduce water consumption, critical in Saudi Arabia’s arid environment.

The Power Purchase Agreement has been signed with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) for 25 years.

It achieved a record-low tariff of $0.0104 per kWh during bidding, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s cost-competitive solar potential.

The Sudair plant is fully aligned with Vision 2030 and aims to support Saudi Arabia’s goal of generating 50% of electricity from renewables by 2030, while also reducing oil consumption for power generation, freeing up crude for export and boosting economic resilience.

It has already created more than a thousand jobs during construction and supports local manufacturing of solar components.

The Sudair plant is a showcase of the Kingdom’s broader plan to become a global solar energy hub, attracting foreign investment and technology transfer.

Despite challenges and environmental constraints such as high temperatures, water scarcity and dust storms, which could affect panel efficiency, the Saudi leadership and engineers have adopted innovative solutions (e.g., robotic dry-cleaning systems).

According to Hasan Al Garni, the bi-facial PV solar panels, coupled with solar trackers and robotic cleaning systems, have maximized solar irradiation and minimized soiling loss efficiently.

The Sudair plant serves as a model for larger projects, including the 2.6 GW Al Shuaibah Solar Park and NEOM’s hydrogen-powered city.

Plans for Sudair 2 and similar mega-projects are expected as Saudi Arabia accelerates its renewable rollout.

The Sudair Solar Power Plant symbolizes Saudi Arabia’s ambitious shift toward renewable energy.

By leveraging its vast solar resources and financial muscle, the Kingdom aims to balance its fossil fuel legacy with a sustainable future.

Sudair is already inspiring similar large-scale solar ventures across the Middle East.

Another major initiative is the Reforestation and Land Restoration project, which aims to plant 10 billion trees to combat desertification and increase green cover.

Regionally, the Middle East Green Initiative seeks to plant 50 billion trees across the region.

The challenge of water scarcity is being addressed through innovative irrigation techniques (e.g., treated wastewater) and drought-resistant species.

For biodiversity and ecosystem protection, the Kingdom plans to expand protected areas to cover 30% of Saudi Arabia’s land and marine territory by 2030.

There is also a strong emphasis on the restoration of mangroves and wildlife habitats.

According to Leaders Magazine, Saudi Arabia, traditionally known for its vast deserts and oil-based economy, is increasingly being recognized for its commitment to environmental protection and biodiversity.

The country’s initiatives in wildlife conservation, habitat protection and the green transition are establishing a new standard in the Middle East for environmental stewardship.

Saudi Arabia aims to preserve its distinctive ecosystems, which support a variety of species, ranging from the Arabian oryx to the critically endangered Arabian leopard, through innovative strategies and major investments.

The government has launched several habitat restoration programs targeting wildlife-friendly environments.

These projects are focused on arid regions and include planting native flora, establishing protected areas and regulating land usage to minimize overgrazing and desertification.

To encourage sustainability in key sectors, the Kingdom is promoting circular carbon economy practices in the oil and gas industries and pushing for green urban planning and sustainable tourism.

The ultimate goal is to shift from oil dependency to green technology, creating jobs in renewables and eco-tourism.

Saudi Arabia also seeks to position itself as a regional climate leader, enhancing its diplomatic influence.

Vision 2030 also supports goals such as privatizing energy (via Saudi Aramco’s sustainability efforts) and attracting foreign investment.

Pakistan can learn a lot from the SGI and its vision, particularly on how creative thinking can lead to sustainable development.

The leadership of Saudi Arabia is leveraging financial resources to build the future for the next generation.

The SGI reflects Saudi Arabia’s ambition to lead in climate action while transitioning its economy.

Success hinges on overcoming environmental constraints, securing technology and balancing oil revenue with long-term sustainability.

If achieved, it could reshape the region’s ecological and economic landscape.

—The authors are freelance journalists

