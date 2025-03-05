Hiring re-tired professionals in higher education institutions

THE retired are those professionals who have completed their job with an organization at the age of 60 years and have got a chance to work another 4-5 years after retirement at multiple organizations.

They are still looking for a position in which they remain engaged for the rest of their life.

Such professionals may be productive for some more time but surely are blocking the promotion of the existing employees who have spent day and night for their career progression.

The re-employment at the top level in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) is a major hindrance in creating a professional working environment that may be considered as an enabling environment.

The Higher Education Sector is a hope for the young population specifically in a country like Pakistan which is the sixth populous country, the rehiring of such individuals will close the employment and promotion opportunities for the youth.

HEIs consider such individuals’ knowledge, institutional memory, and experience as a major reason for rehiring to deal with complex matters.

Another reason may be the top management is comfortable with their work and conduct and considers them trustworthy.

There is no doubt that the knowledge and experience of such individuals is worthy but at the same time, it is stopping new leaders from gaining that experience which is not justifiable.

It not only demotivates the prospective leaders as rehired individuals are given operational positions without realizing that as per government rules, they are retired at the age of 60 because biologically and mentally they are not up to the mark to continue on a full-time job.

It is better to engage them in consultative roles where their knowledge, institutional memory, and experience will help refine the policies and procedures of the HEIs.

They may be engaged as a mediator in the HEI and be engaged in proposal development for various public sector development projects or recurring programs.

They may be engaged to negotiate and lead delegates for potential collaborative arrangements with other HEIs or commercial organizations.

They need to train to get the benefit of their communication skills to develop proposals, and leadership skills to lead delegations but on the other side, they may have a rigid approach to addressing issues with old practices.

Whereas the young employees, explore new ways, mostly smart ways to carry out many things with better approach.

Administrative Officers in higher education institutions often refer to faculty members hired as Meritorious Professor, Professor Emeritus or Professor of Practice.

These positions not only recognize contributions in teaching, learning and research but also acknowledge their commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector.

Properly engaging individuals in these roles can help young researchers build a teaching and research ecosystem.

While they are no longer involved in operational matters, they contribute through consultation on teaching and learning tasks.

Similarly, Artificial Intelligence tools can provide responses to general queries, leveraging a knowledge base akin to the expertise offered by these professionals.

Financial experts hired after retirement often lack a long-term vision.

They have little concern for the financial health of institutions, as their careers have already ended.

Institutional reputation matters less to them.

This makes it easier for them to compromise on financial decisions.

They often implement policies that seem beneficial in the short term but harm the institution in the long run.

Their focus is usually on immediate gains rather than sustainability.

As a result, financial stability and strategic growth suffer.

Such decisions can lead to long-term financial crises, mismanagement, and institutional decline.

Retired individuals hired for technical and project management roles often prioritize short-term gains over long-term sustainability, as they have little personal stake in the institution’s future.

Their focus on immediate benefits can lead to compromised planning, resource allocation, and decision-making.

They may approve projects that offer short-term rewards but create long-term challenges, resulting in inefficiencies, budget overruns, and delays.

Mismanaged resources can affect project quality, while long-term stability and growth are neglected.

This lack of accountability leads to repeated mistakes, harming the institution’s financial health and operational efficiency.

Ultimately, such decisions hinder the institution’s progress and recovery.

It is also observed that individuals who have good repute during their professional career very rarely opt for additional responsibility after retirement but some who still want to enjoy power and position will push for securing the same.

This not only stops the promotion of the juniors but also creates uncertainty among the cadres for future career progression.

— The writer is Director, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.

([email protected])