Saim Ayub reveals game plan behind Pakistan’s victory over West Indies in T20I opener

LAUDERHILL – Promising young batter Saim Ayub has opened up about the strategy he and senior player Fakhar Zaman adopted during Pakistan’s 14-run win over West Indies in the opening match of the three-match T20 International series.

In a post-match interview with a local TV, Saim Ayub shared that the duo had a clear game plan going into the match. “Fakhar and I had decided to take our time at the crease and avoid playing unnecessary shots,” he said, highlighting the importance of patience and shot selection on a difficult surface.

Commenting on pitch conditions in Lauderhill, Ayub noted, “In Bangladesh, we expected spin-friendly pitches but the conditions there actually favored fast bowlers. However, the pitch in Lauderhill was dry and offered assistance to spinners. If the same conditions persist in the upcoming matches, spinners will have a key role to play.”

He added that batting on such a challenging surface wasn’t easy. “It was tough to play consistent shots. New batters found it especially difficult to settle. Our combination clicked well, and each player is ready to adapt according to the situation,” Ayub stated.

Pakistan’s disciplined performance helped them secure a 14-run victory in the first T20I, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series. The team now looks ahead to carrying their momentum into the remaining matches.