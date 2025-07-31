Pakistan gears up for T20 clash against West Indies with intense training in Lauderhill

KARACHI – The Green Shirts on Thursday ramped up preparations for their upcoming T20 series against the West Indies, sharpening their skills with intense training sessions in Lauderhill.

The three-match series is scheduled to kick off on Friday at 5 AM Pakistan Standard Time.

Following their 2-1 series loss to Bangladesh, Pakistan is determined to bounce back stronger. Training sessions have focused heavily on rectifying the weaknesses exposed during the Bangladesh tour.

Batters worked extensively on power-hitting under the guidance of head coach Mike Hesson, while bowlers put in significant effort during net sessions. Fielding drills were also intensified to raise performance levels across the board.

At the Broward County Stadium, players were assigned specific targets during the second day of training, adjusted to suit the playing conditions, as part of the coaching staff’s strategic approach.

The return of senior pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali is expected to bolster Pakistan’s bowling attack, increasing hopes for a stronger showing in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will be entering the series after a demoralizing 5-0 whitewash by Australia. The Caribbean side struggled with inconsistency in batting and lackluster bowling performances throughout the home series. Eager to recover from the embarrassment, they are likely to come out firing against Pakistan in a bid to reclaim their pride.