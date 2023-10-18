KARACHI – Solar module prices have moved down sharply in the last couple of days as the Pakistani rupee recovered massively against the US dollar.

Amid the crisis and soaring price of the US dollar in previous months, the cost of setting up solar power projects in Pakistan increased massively despite tax exemptions, but the rupee’s recovery has put it down.

Prices in all module categories have been corrected by up to half of the elevated price. People who were looking to set up new systems at their residences or for commercial units started getting quotes as prices were never before in history never came down significantly in such a short time.

Solar Panel Price in Pakistan 2023

Media reports claimed that the price of solar panels, batteries, and even labour costs moved down amid drastic change.

Solar Panel per Watt Old Rates New Rates 165 WAtt Solar Panel Rs16,200 Rs10,800 260 Watt Solar Panel Rs30,000 Rs26,000 550 Watt Solar Panel Rs48,400 Rs33,000

In February 2023, the government cut all taxes on solar imports to lure people to get Solar systems. The policy shift helped prices getting down but with rupee’s depreciation, it climbed.

In some parts of Pakistan, 550-watt solar panel, now costs between 35,000-40,000 rupees while the previous price stands at Rs75,000.