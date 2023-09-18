Amid the rising cases of cross-border love stories, the latest Romeo to join the list is Naeem Shahzad, a 35-year-old Pakistani man who married a woman double of his age.

Naeem and his new bride made the headlines as netizens raised at the huge age difference, calling the man a gold digger.

Amid the criticism, the man stands against all those who call him greedy. In an interview with a Pakistani digital platform, the man said he and his wife became friends on Facebook a decade back.

He said the two started talking about getting married in 2015 and finally got hitched in 2017. He told his long-distance lover that he wanted to marry her.

The newly married man revealed his plans to move to Canada with his wife. Naeem said his wife does not want him to work due to some health complications.

The duo also planned to start their YouTube channel to earn a good living, and to earn a name. Nadeem also revealed that his aging wife does not hailed from a rich family but is dependent on a pension.

In previous cross-border stories, Indian, Chinese, and Russian women arrived in Pakistan in pursuit of love.