Gold price sees marginal drop amid roller coaster ride in Pakistan; Check New Rates

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices saw a marginal drop today, on August 1 in Pakistan’s local market and international bullion market.

With price of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs100 per tola, settling at Rs352,900. the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs86, hovering around Rs302,555.

Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Price Cut New Price 24-Carat Gold (per tola) Rs100 Rs352,900 24-Carat Gold (10 grams) Rs86 Rs302,555

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold 30-July Rs355,000 29-July Rs354,700 28-July Rs356,300 26-July Rs356,400 25-July Rs356,700 24-July Rs359,000 23-July Rs364,900

Meanwhile, on the global front, the price of gold dipped by $1, reaching $3,302 per ounce. Despite fluctuations in gold rates, the price of silver in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs. 3,900 per tola, maintaining its stability in the local market.

Analysts suggest that minor adjustments in the gold rate are influenced by changes in international demand, currency exchange trends, and market speculation. Investors and buyers are advised to monitor prices closely in the coming days.