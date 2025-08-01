Gold price sees marginal drop amid roller coaster ride in Pakistan; Check New Rates

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices saw a marginal drop today, on August 1 in Pakistan’s local market and international bullion market.
With price of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs100 per tola, settling at Rs352,900. the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs86, hovering around Rs302,555.
Gold Price in Pakistan
|Gold
|Price Cut
|New Price
|24-Carat Gold (per tola)
|Rs100
|Rs352,900
|24-Carat Gold (10 grams)
|Rs86
|Rs302,555
Gold Rates This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|30-July
|Rs355,000
|29-July
|Rs354,700
|28-July
|Rs356,300
|26-July
|Rs356,400
|25-July
|Rs356,700
|24-July
|Rs359,000
|23-July
|Rs364,900
Meanwhile, on the global front, the price of gold dipped by $1, reaching $3,302 per ounce. Despite fluctuations in gold rates, the price of silver in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs. 3,900 per tola, maintaining its stability in the local market.
Analysts suggest that minor adjustments in the gold rate are influenced by changes in international demand, currency exchange trends, and market speculation. Investors and buyers are advised to monitor prices closely in the coming days.