Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is known for her bold persona and the actor has been creating waves amongst her fans with her latest avatar.

The Cheekh star remained in the limelight over the internet with her latest snaps keeping fans on toes.

Known for having versatility in her booming career and ethereal beauty on ramps and photoshoots, Saba is one of the most sought-after faces in Lollywood. She amassed to millions of followers across all social media platforms. She again dropped new pictures, and the carousel is no less than a visual treat for sore eyes.

The new pictures show her slaying in an edgy look with a black bejeweled corset top which she couples with black pants, and opera gloves and shades.

The new pictures left fans amazed, prompting them to flock to the comment section and shower her with compliments.

Courtesy: 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

The actor has gained widespread applause after her impeccable performances in films Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, and Hindi Medium.