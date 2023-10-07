Top food chain KFC is using their prowess for social cause and even vouched to contribute to support the Breast Awareness Campaign.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated every October, and KFC followed the bandwagon to raise awareness about breast cancer, promote a healthy lifestyle, and support women’s health while showcasing Square One Mall’s commitment to the community.

An event has been organized at Square One Mall Main National Stadium Rd, near Askari-IV, Gulistan-E-Johar, Karachi.

Event Schedule

Pakistani celebs root for KFC Breast Cancer Awareness event

Let it be known that Breast Cancer Awareness is serious, especially in countries like Pakistan where numbers are increasing. Even though the disease is treatable, if diagnosed early, it can take lives too, if ignored.

KFC is doing so much for this cause. But to have a larger reach, many more businesses need to follow the brand like KFC to spread awareness.