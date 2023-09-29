Global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), along with Pakistan press clubs, other journalists’ bodies and the Freedom Network called upon Pakistani political parties to commit to defending freedom of expression and protection of journalists in their manifestos for the upcoming general elections.

A statement issued by RSF on Thursday stated that since the situation of journalists in Pakistan had worsened in the runup to the general elections, the media heads of the country along with the international publication, launched a “crucial appeal” to the Pakistani political parties to commit to concrete measures in favour of press freedom.