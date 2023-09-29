The rupee continued its gains on Thursday, improving by another 0.35 per cent against the greenback in the interbank market, setting itself up to be the top performing currency across the world this month.

By closing time, the dollar stood at Rs287.74, according to the State Bank of Pakistan, depreciating by Rs1.01. The previous day, it closed at Rs288.75.

In the open market, the USD saw a Rs1.5 reduction against the rupee, and was going for Rs288.5, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP). Yesterday, the dollar was trading for Rs290 in the open market.

Meanwhile The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 132.45 points, showing negative change of 0.29 per cent, closing at 46,232.59 points against 46,365.04 points the previous day. A total of 177,617,061 shares valuing Rs.6.932 billion were traded during the day as compared to 177,497,178 shares valuing Rs.6.928 billion the previous day.

As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 122 of them recorded gains and 183 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.