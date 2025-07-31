Pakistan’s Final Anti-Terror drive begins as State to rule with Iron will

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan top civil and military leaders vowed to crush terrorism off the map, calling it a national priority and warning enemies of the state that their days are numbered.

Chairing a high-stakes meeting of the Steering Committee on Counter-Terrorism and State Writ, the Prime Minister said state of Pakistan will no longer tolerate terrorism in any form. We have defeated them before, and we will do it again, decisively!

He credited Pakistan’s multi-pronged, iron-clad strategy that includes hard-hitting ground operations, airtight laws, public mobilization, and ideological warfare. With unwavering determination, he emphasized that Fitna-al-Hindustan and Fitna-al-Khawarij will be crushed without mercy.

In a strong message to terror sympathizers, Shehbaz said brave sons of our soil have sacrificed their lives so the nation can breathe freely. We are proud of their valor and we will honour their blood with complete victory.

Highlighting Pakistan’s counter-terrorism victories like Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb, the Prime Minister hailed the “historic triumph of Marka-e-Haq”, calling it a turning point in the country’s war on extremism.

He backed role of the armed forces, law enforcement, and especially the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department, for leading the charge against insurgents, and praised the intelligence community for its “relentless vigilance and silent heroism.”

But Shehbaz Sharif didn’t stop at security. He drew a powerful link between peace and prosperity, revealing that anti-smuggling operations have begun turning the economic tide, boosting investor confidence and curbing black market damage.

“When there’s peace, there’s profit,” he stated, pointing to a record-breaking rise in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and improving international credit ratings as signs that “Pakistan is back on track—and rising.”

Prime Minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to lawfully repatriate undocumented Afghan nationals, stating that the process is being conducted “efficiently and in full accordance with international norms.”

With a bold vision and aggressive strategy, Shehbaz Sharif made one thing crystal clear: “The writ of the state will be upheld. No terrorist, no smuggler, no enemy of Pakistan will escape justice.”