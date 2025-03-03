Lunar eclipse 2025: Chand Grahan date, time and where to watch

KARACHI – The first total lunar eclipse or chand grahan of 2025 will occur on March 14, as per the data available on official website of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse takes plcce when the sun, earth, and moon align so that the moon passes into earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of earth’s shadow, called the umbra.

When the moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Such lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this colour.

Lunar Eclipse Timings

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 08:57 Pakistan Standard Tim while the total eclipse will take place at 11:59 PST. The total eclipse will end at 12:31 PST with penumbral eclipse concluding at 15:00.

Where Will Lunar Eclipse be Visible?

The first lunar eclipse of 2025 will be visible from Europe, much of Asia, much of Australia, much of Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic and Antarctica.

However, it will not be visible in Pakistan.

The Met office said there will be four eclipses – two Lunar (Moon) and two solar (Sun) – will occur during the year 2025.