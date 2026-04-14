Riyadh-Lahore flight: Over 500 passengers wait for missing baggage

LAHORE – Saudi Airlines has reportedly left behind the baggage of more than 500 passengers in Riyadh, causing significant inconvenience, particularly for Umrah pilgrims.

The passengers travelled to Lahore from Riyadh on flight SV 736. Upon arrival, they were informed that their luggage had not been loaded and would be delivered after two days, with passengers asked to collect it from Lahore Airport.

A large number of affected passengers belong to remote areas of Punjab, who expressed frustration over the situation, saying repeated travel to the airport for baggage collection would be difficult and costly.

The situation led to heated exchanges between passengers and airline staff, after which the matter was taken up by the Airport Security Force (ASF). An inquiry into the incident is currently underway.

Meanwhile, a number of flight operations were disrupted at several airports across Pakistan amid changing regional conditions and operational adjustments.

At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, 10 flights to destinations including Kuwait, Bahrain, Dubai, Sharjah, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi were cancelled.

In Peshawar, seven flights to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Dubai were cancelled, while Karachi airport saw the cancellation of 11 flights to Dubai, Jeddah, Bahrain, Sharjah, and Muscat.

At Islamabad International Airport, nine flights to Istanbul, Dammam, Sharjah, Najaf, and Bahrain were cancelled, whereas two flights from Multan were also suspended.

The officials have not issued a detailed statement regarding the widespread cancellations.

However, the sources suggest the disruptions are linked to regional conditions and operational constraints affecting airline schedules.