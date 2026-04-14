Pakistan passport current ranking after US-Iran talks in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received international acknowledgment for its role in hosting the recent Islamabad talks between the United States and Iran, aimed at ending the ongoing Middle East conflict that has affected global economies and disrupted energy supplies.

Several world leaders reportedly contacted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to commend Pakistan’s mediation efforts.

Although the negotiations did not result in a peace agreement, both sides are reportedly considering further talks, with Pakistan offering to host the second round.

The diplomatic engagement has boosted Pakistan’s global stature, and many citizens believe it has enhanced the value of the Pakistani passport.

Latest rankings from leading portals, the Henley Passport Index and Passport Index, provide updated insights into the current global standing of Pakistan’s passport following the country’s diplomatic recognition.

Henley Passport Index 2026

The Henley Passport Index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations, according to its official website.

Updated monthly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum.

According to latest rankings, Pakistan Passport stands at 98th place. The passport provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 31 destinations. Pakistan ranks ahead of Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Passport Index

According to the Passport Index portal, the Pakistan Passport’s global rank is 91 with 42 mobility score.