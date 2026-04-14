At least 329 children diagnosed with HIV in Sindh in 2026

KARACHI – At least 329 children have been diagnosed with HIV in Sindh during 2026, the health officials revealed, expressing serious concerns over public health in the province.

The official data showed that the affected children include 188 boys and 141 girls. Officials said the figures highlight an ongoing transmission pattern that continues to affect vulnerable groups, particularly in several districts of Sindh.

The health experts warned that, on average, three to four new HIV cases among children are being reported daily in the province, indicating persistent gaps in prevention, screening, and early diagnosis.

The provincial health department further stated that a total of 894 HIV cases were reported across Sindh during the first three months of 2026. The monthly breakdown shows 294 cases recorded in January, 324 in February, and 276 in March, reflecting a fluctuating but consistently high trend of new infections.

The authorities expressed concern over the increasing number of pediatric cases, noting that early detection and timely treatment remain critical to controlling the spread of the virus. They stressed the importance of strengthening awareness campaigns, improving medical screening systems, and ensuring safer healthcare practices to prevent further transmission.

The public health specialists have also pointed out that the continued rise in cases among children signals the need for urgent intervention at both community and institutional levels. They warned that without effective containment measures, the situation could place additional pressure on the province’s healthcare infrastructure.

The officials have called for coordinated efforts involving government health departments, medical professionals, and community organizations to curb the spread of HIV. They emphasized that improving public awareness, especially in rural and underserved areas, is essential to reducing new infections.