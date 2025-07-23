Rise of China, its emergence as second largest economy prove a stabilizing factor in global politics: Experts

Experts term the rise of China as a stabilizing force in global politics.

They were speaking at the launch of the book titled “China’s Globalization and the New World Order” organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here on Tuesday.

The book, edited by Dr Adam Saud and Dr Najimdeen Bakare and recently published by Palgrave Macmillan, presents critical yet divergent views of regional and global behaviour of China in the context of world order and system.

The speakers at the launch ceremony included President IRS Ambassador Jauhar Saleem; the editors of the book, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Bahria University, Islamabad, Dr Adam Saud and Professor, University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dr Najimdeen Bakare; chapter contributors, Dr Azam Khan from University of Sargodha and Dr Rizwan Zeb from Air War College Karachi; as well as subject matter experts Pakistan’s former ambassador to China, the US, and the UN, Amb Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, former President of the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) Amb Dr Raza Muhammad, and Director Research at the Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS) Dr Bilal Zubair.

Focusing on how China is perceived and sees itself, the book contributes to the debate surrounding the rise of China, its diplomatic, political, and economic clout, while analyzing the level of acceptance, accommodation, and rejection of this rising power.

Contributions in the book explore issues such as epistemic contribution of China to global order and system, its multilateralism and globalization of infrastructure, its forging institutional resilience in global landscape, its economic development and foreign economic assistance, China in Europe and response of the EU, Chinese policy of Green Development, and its nuclear doctrine. The book offers a timely perspective on the emerging geopolitical development vis-a vis China and its considered affront to the liberal world order.

The editors of the book, the contributors, and other relevant experts appreciated the official launch of a timely and thought-provoking new volume that explores the complex dimensions of China’s global behaviour and regional engagement from multiple international perspectives.

They shared that the book brought together a diverse group of scholars and practitioners from Asia, Europe, and the Americas to offer a comprehensive and multi-angled understanding of China’s rise in the 21st century. They added that with contributors from renowned institutions including Georgetown University, University of São Paulo, University of Sargodha, and the University of Malaya, the book examined China’s diplomatic positioning, strategic behaviour, and its growing role in shaping the global order. The book received widespread appreciation from the participants of the launch for critically addressing debates on China’s multilateralism, economic diplomacy, technological expansion, institutional presence in the global South, and its policies across Europe, Africa, and Asia. President IRS Ambassador Jauhar Saleem appreciated the book for its valuable contribution to global knowledge on the subject, especially given the fact that it was edited by a Pakistani editor and had significant contributions from Pakistani authors.